Harsh Vardhan condemns killing of Bihar youth, urges people to stay united

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday condemned the killing of a youth in Bihar's Sitamarhi for tipping-off COVID-19 medical helpline about the arrival of two people from a village in Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "In Bihar, the news of the brutal killing of a young man giving information about people suspected of COVID-19 is very sad. In these difficult times, we need to stand united as a society. The future depends on this. Don't back down from your responsibilities."

The police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, ruling Janata Dal (United) has assured strict action against all perpertrators who are found involved in the incident. (ANI)

