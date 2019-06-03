Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan rides a bicycle to take charge of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi on Monday.
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.
"GreenGoodDeed_237 #Cycling is a simple,affordable, reliable,clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport. #UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. It's my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN," he tweeted later.
On his arrival, Harsh Vardhan was presented with bouquets by officials as he took charge of the office.
In April last year, the UN had declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. The resolution for this day recognises "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle and it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation."
After assuming charge, Harsh Vardhan said that he would try to continue cycling from his home to office and vice-versa and appealed to the people to adopt healthy practices.
"I deeply thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for giving me an important responsibility. I also hold the charge of Minister of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences. I believe that with the help of science and technology, the issues facing the people even for the last 70 years can be resolved," he remarked.
He said that 27 lakh Indians have been benefitted under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and underlined that the government will continue to work towards the outreach of the programme to other beneficiaries.
Harsh Vardhan said that he will write a letter to the Chief Ministers of five states -- Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- over the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
"Till now, 15,000 to 16,000 hospitals have been associated with the programme. The Prime Minister's dream is to have 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres by 2022. We will work in dynamic mode to realise the Prime Minister's New India vision," he further said.
During the first term of the Modi government, Harsh Vardhan was appointed Minister of Health and Family Welfare in 2014. He was later given the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology.
In 2017, he was appointed the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change following the demise of Union minister Anil Madhav Dave.
In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Harsh Vardhan retained his Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, winning it by a margin of over two lakh votes. (ANI)

