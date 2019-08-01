Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Harsh Vardhan hails Medical Commission Bill as 'historic'

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:40 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday hailed the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, as "historic" and said that it will benefit doctors and medical students.
He also said that the Bill will enable students to take admission in medical colleges through a single entrance test.
"This Bill will benefit MBBS students and doctors. When history will be written, it will be counted as one of the major reforms done under the Modi government. This Bill will enable students to take admission in medical colleges through a single entrance examination," he told reporters here after the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha.
He also said that the Bill will enhance the quality of education in medical colleges and further increase the government's control over medical admissions.
Responding to a question over doctors' protest over the Bill, Vardhan said that the opposition will vanish once the doctors and students fully understand about its provisions.
He said: "Some doctors do not want to understand it. Others will surely understand it with the passage of time."
The minister also said that some people were creating a "communication gap" over the Bill.
Vardhan also brushed aside talk of medical education getting expensive with the implementation of the new provisions.
"In the first medical bill, there was no clause to regulate even a single medical seat. Fifty per cent seats are reserved for government college under the new provisions. State governments will be making separate legislations on rest of the seats," he added.
Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha approved the NMC Bill that seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.
The Bill was cleared by the Parliament amid stiff protest from the medical fraternity who fear it would lead to deterioration of medical education and degradation of healthcare services. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:06 IST

Parliament passes bill to amend Arbitration Act

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): The Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that provides for the speedy appointment of arbitrators through designated institutions and seeks to create an independent body to grade arbitral institutions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:06 IST

Provision to declare person as terrorist under UAPA Bill...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday called the provision to declare a person as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019 as 'meaningless' and 'unconstitutional'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

15 disqualified Cong-JD(S) MLAs move SC

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Fifteen disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of erstwhile Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's order disqualifying them for the term of the present Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:51 IST

Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar government over AES, heat-wave deaths

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on "self-proclaimed good governance" claim of Bihar government and slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over AES, heat-wave deaths and scams breaking out in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:40 IST

Top-level Indian defence team reaches US, to discuss security issues

Washington (US), Aug 1 (ANI): Amid reports of US military sales to Pakistan and controversy stoked by US President Donald Trump by offering to mediate on Kashmir issue, a top-level Indian delegation headed by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra reached Washington today and is expected to discuss military r

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:36 IST

Raebareli accident: 3 police personnel suspended

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Three police personnel, including two women, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, have been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh administration in connection with the Raebareli accident.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:28 IST

Free electricity decision the result of BJP's effort: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government's decision to give free electricity to those consuming up to 200 units was a result of the BJP's efforts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

ED books Azam Khan under PMLA

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As a squeal to the FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

Attack on Islam: WB Min on triple talaq bill

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): West Bengal Minister and president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Thursday termed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 as an "attack" on Islam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:00 IST

Indian Army delegation takes part in BPM to celebrate PLA's 92nd...

Sukna (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An Indian Army delegation took part in special Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) held at Nathu La on Thursday to celebrate 92nd anniversary of the foundation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:53 IST

Goan women 'delicate', not suited for night shifts: ex-CM...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao on Thursday said native women and girls in Goa are "delicate", adding that t is not safe for them to work late at night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:51 IST

TN: CBI arrests Chief Manager of Indian Bank in Bihar's Srijan...

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the Chief Manager of Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district in an ongoing probe related to Bihar's Srijan scam case.

Read More
iocl