Harsharan Singh Balli quits BJP, joins AAP

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party leader Harsharan Singh Balli on Saturday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Balli, former MLA from Hari Nagar assembly constituency from 1993 to 2013, also served as Industrial Minister during Madan Lal Khurana's government in Delhi.



BJP has fielded Tejendar Pal Bagga from Hari Nagar assembly seat.

After joining AAP, Balli said: "I pray to God that Kejriwal should get success in the election."



"I am going to be a part of the politics of seeking votes on the basis of their development, honesty, and work. Many people have come from my assembly and all of them will join AAP," he said.

During the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls, Balli contested the election on a Congress ticket as the BJP gave the ticket for the Hari Nagar seat to an Akali Dal candidate. Later in 2014, he rejoined the BJP after losing the election on the Congress ticket. (ANI)

