Harsimrat Badal slams Centre for scrapping winter session of Parliament, demands special one-day session to repeal farm laws

Chandigarh [India], December 16 (ANI): Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday condemned the Centre for scrapping the winter session of Parliament, stating the government was running away from its responsibility to resolve the grievances of farmers by repealing the three agricultural marketing laws.

She demanded that a special one-day session be held at the earliest to repeal the three laws as per the wishes of the farming community.

In a statement here, the Bathinda MP said: "The Centre knows that it is in the wrong. It knows it has legislated on agriculture which is a State subject and that farmers of all States have rejected the three acts it bull dozed through in the last season. It knows it cannot face the people on this issue and that it is why it has invented the excuse of COVID-19 to cancel the winter session of Parliament".

Terming the move as a murder of democracy, Badal said Parliamentarians had been denied an opportunity to raise the voice of the farmers. "The farmers are suffering untold hardship in biting cold wave conditions and parliamentarians wanted to highlight this. They also wanted to put pressure on the government to repeal the three farm laws which have been rejected by the farmers. There is no reason to keep laws in force which the people do not want".

Calling for a one-day special Parliament session to repeal the black laws, she said this was the need of the day and stressed that adequate safety precautions can be taken for a special one-day session and "the government should not make any excuses on this score". (ANI)