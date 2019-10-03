Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File photo/ANI)
Harsimrat Badal thanks Rail Min for naming train to Lohian Khas as 'Sarbat da Bhala' Express

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:01 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday thanked Railways minister Piyush Goyal for renaming the New Delhi - Lohian Khas - New Delhi Intercity Express as 'Sarbat da Bhala Express' on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations.
"I am immensely thankful to @PiyushGoyal ji for acceding to my request and naming the train from Delhi to Lohian Khas via holy city Sultanpur Lodhi as #SarbatDaBhala Express. Ahead of the #550thParkashPurab, this is an apt tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji's msg of peace & brotherhood," tweeted the Union Minister.
According to an official release, the Union Minister had earlier made a request for a special train to Sultanpur Lodhi to commemorate the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Sahab.
She had also suggested it be named 'Sarbat da Bhala Express', keeping with the sentiments of the people of Sultanpur Lodhi.
The train will be flagged off by Badal from New Delhi Railway Station on Friday at 6.30 am.
The train would reach Sultanpur Lodhi at 2.38 pm the same day where it would be accorded a traditional welcome. (ANI)

