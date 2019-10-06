Harsimrat Badal urges IIM Amritsar be dedicated to Sri Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): On the occasion of the 500th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday urged Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal to dedicate the upcoming Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Amritsar to the revered guru.

During her address at the ground breaking ceremony of Indian Institute of Management Amritsar, the Union Minister requested that the institution be named as Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji 550th Centenary IIM.

"Dedicating the IIM to Guru Sahab would be a befitting tribute to the institution coming up in Punjab on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purb," she stated.

Underlining the contributions of the previous NDA government, Badal said that Punjab had finally become a priority state.

"After 10 long years of being neglected by the UPA government, Punjab has finally become a priority state and projects like IIM and AIIMS have been sanctioned for it. I express my gratitude to late Arun Jaitley who heeded my requests despite the result of his election. This is a testament of his love for Amritsar and Punjab," Badal said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress government in Punjab, the minister said that she hoped the project would be completed in time and not face any delays.

"I hope IIM Amritsar will be completed in record time and will not face any resistance from the Punjab government," she said. (ANI)

