Haryana: 10 candidates in 7 assembly seats file nominations

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:07 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Ten candidates from seven assembly constituencies filed their nomination papers on Friday for the assembly polls in the state.
According to an official statement, today was the first day of nomination filing.
Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said that one each nomination paper from Rewari, Kosli, Beri, Nalwa, Rai, Kharkhoda, and four nominations from Sonipat assembly constituency have been filed.
He said that the nomination papers will not be filed on September 28 and 29 (Saturday and Sunday) and October 2, being a public holiday. (ANI)

