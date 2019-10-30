Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala inducting two Congress leaders into the JJP on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Haryana: 2 Congress leaders -- Azad Mohammad, Wasim Azad -- join JJP

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Congress leaders Azad Mohammad and Wasim Azad on Wednesday joined the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
The two Congress leaders were inducted into the JJP by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at his residence in the national capital.
Azad Mohammad is a well-known leader from Mewat. He was first elected as an MLA in 1996. He was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly in 2005.
According to a statement, Mohammad was the Congress district unit president between 2002 and 2005.
Wasim Azad, who also joined the JJP today, was the Congress leader from Firozpur Jhirka area in the state.
JJP leaders Tayyab Hussain and Yogesh Sharma were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:45 IST

