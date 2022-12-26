Haryana Assembly Winter Session underway, CM Khattar pays tribute to Sahibzaadas

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 26 (ANI): The three-day Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha got underway on Monday with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paying tributes to the Sahibzaadas on the occasion of the 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

Due to a surge in Covid cases across countries, Covid protocols will be strictly followed in the assembly. Everyone has been instructed to wear masks inside the assembly.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in the House, "It's a proud day for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate today as 'Veer Bal Diwas' as a mark of respect for the sacrifice of the Sahibzaadas of Guru Gobind Singh. Both the younger Sahibzaadas sacrificed their lives for the sake of our country and religion."



Khattar's tribute was in the form of poetry.

There are 311 starred and 171 unstarred questions that have been sent by the MLAs so far.

At present, 60 questions have been selected for three days during the draw organized under the Chairmanship of the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha.



Apart from this, three bills and two private resolutions have also been received. Twenty-six calling attention motions have been sent by the MLAs on different issues. (ANI)

