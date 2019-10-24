Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda wins from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda won from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency on Thursday, beating his nearest rival Satish Nandal of BJP by 58,312 votes.

"The mandate is against the current government of Haryana. All parties should come together to form a strong government whether it is JJP, BSP, INLD or independent candidates," Hooda told media persons after registering the victory.

"I hope all the parties will respect the people's mandate. BJP has paid the price for non-performance and non-fulfilment of promises made last time," he added.

Hooda got 97,755 votes in the assembly election which translated to 65.82 per cent of votes polled in the constituency.

The state voted for the 90-member Assembly on October 21. (ANI)

