Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala (File photo)
Haryana BJP chief denies resigning from party post

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): President of BJP's Haryana unit Subhash Barala on Thursday denied reports of his resignation from the party post, saying it is a rumour.
"I have not resigned from the post and the news of my resignation is a rumour," he said.
Meanwhile, BJP has won four assembly seats and is ahead in 34. The party is in a neck-to-neck fight with Congress, which has won two seats and leading on 31, according to the official trends released by the Election Commission of India.
The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has emerged victorious in five constituencies and is ahead in five.
Other parties like Indian National Lok Dal, Haryana Lokhit Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are leading on one seat respectively.
An independent candidate has won while five others are leading in their respective constituencies.
Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called on the rival parties of BJP to come together to form a strong coalition government in the state.
Asserting that the mandate by the people of Haryana has been against the incumbent BJP government, Hooda said, "The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independents to come together to form a strong government. I assure that each of them will be respected and given a respectable position."
Elections for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were held on October 21. (ANI)

