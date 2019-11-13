Haryana: BJP-JJP alliance has no concern for people's issues, fighting for ministerial berths, says Surjewala

Chandigarh [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Expressing concern over deteriorating governance system, law and order in Haryana, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the BJP and the JJP are only busy in fighting to secure a maximum number of ministerial portfolios and share of the booty.

In a statement issued here, Surjewala said that the people are suffering due to maladministration but the BJP-JJP coalition has no concern for their sufferings.

"The election results were announced on October 24, but the department portfolios have not been distributed so far. So even the routine public works are stuck up with the officers for lack of clarity on responsibilities," he said.

"This has resulted in a total collapse of governance structure as the officials are also not taking any interest in their day to day work in this period of great uncertainty. Surprisingly, the BJP-JJP government had got 60 months but they have already wasted close to one month in this convolution for ministerial portfolios," added Surjewala.

The Congress leader said that law and order in the state has "completely broken down" and the daily news of so many murders, kidnappings and heinous crimes are tarnishing the image of the state.

"There is no headship or responsibility in the departments of the state government, in such a situation the governance stands paralysed. The two so-called leaders are only engaged in serving their political interests but they do not seem to worry about the state and its people," he further said. (ANI)

