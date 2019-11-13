Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)

Haryana: BJP-JJP alliance has no concern for people's issues, fighting for ministerial berths, says Surjewala

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:30 IST

Chandigarh [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Expressing concern over deteriorating governance system, law and order in Haryana, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the BJP and the JJP are only busy in fighting to secure a maximum number of ministerial portfolios and share of the booty.
In a statement issued here, Surjewala said that the people are suffering due to maladministration but the BJP-JJP coalition has no concern for their sufferings.
"The election results were announced on October 24, but the department portfolios have not been distributed so far. So even the routine public works are stuck up with the officers for lack of clarity on responsibilities," he said.
"This has resulted in a total collapse of governance structure as the officials are also not taking any interest in their day to day work in this period of great uncertainty. Surprisingly, the BJP-JJP government had got 60 months but they have already wasted close to one month in this convolution for ministerial portfolios," added Surjewala.
The Congress leader said that law and order in the state has "completely broken down" and the daily news of so many murders, kidnappings and heinous crimes are tarnishing the image of the state.
"There is no headship or responsibility in the departments of the state government, in such a situation the governance stands paralysed. The two so-called leaders are only engaged in serving their political interests but they do not seem to worry about the state and its people," he further said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:35 IST

Expansion of Haryana Cabinet set for tomorrow

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The expansion of Haryana Cabinet will be held at 11 am on Thursday as new ministers are expected to take oath.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:26 IST

Siddaramaiah deprived of office, car as LoP Karnataka: sources

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Even after writing a letter to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri a month ago, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has not received the facilities that need to be given to him including a car, office and office staff, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:17 IST

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri Village of Rajouri district on Wednesday morning.

Read More
iocl