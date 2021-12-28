Haryana Cabinet expansion: CM Khattar inducts BJP's Kamal Gupta, JJP's Devender Singh Babli

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Kamal Gupta and Jannayak Janta Party's Devender Singh Babli took oath as ministers in the Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday.

This is the second expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana. The first cabinet expansion took place on November 14 this year.



In a tweet today, Khattar wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Dr Kamal Gupta ji and Devender Babli ji on taking oath of office and secrecy as ministers in the Haryana Council of Ministers. I am sure that you will work continuously for the benefit of the people of the state with transparency and honesty."

They were administered the oath to office by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

In the Haryana Assembly elections in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 40 seats in the 90-member assembly. Congress finished second with 31 seats. Later, the BJP formed the government with the support of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which bagged 10 seats, and some independent MLAs. (ANI)

