Haryana CM announces to delegate more powers to Zila Parishads

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced to delegate more powers to Zila Parishads in the state.

He was presiding over the 2nd meeting of Inter-District Council (Rural) in Panchkula today. Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala who also holds the portfolio of Development and Panchayats Department was present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Haryana Rural Development Authority (HRDA) would be made more effective for ensuring the planned development of rural areas.

He said a website would be launched soon having details of all villages of the State, their population and maps. Chief Minister said that the villagers would be able to upload their suggestions and complaints on this website and the concerned departments would take action accordingly. (ANI)

