Haryana CM, BJP leaders threatening farmers, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP leaders are threatening farmers in the state and added that no action has been taken against them.

While virtually unveiling a statue of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal in Haryana's Hisar, the Wayanad MP said: "Haryana CM and BJP leaders threaten farmers and no action is taken against them. Farmers are the backbone of this nation and it cannot move forward without them. I want to ask who is benefitting from these three farm laws."

"Today, the government is working on dismantling the country ... Bhajan Lal and Congress governments protected farmers. Today, the farmers are being mowed down by cars and there are attacks on farmers," Rahul Gandhi said.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, earlier on Sunday, had asked the state unit of BJP's Kisan Morcha to 'pick up sticks' and to use 'tit for tat' methodology against the protesting farmers.

Khattar also said that if a protest has to be suppressed, it can be done through one government order, but those protesting are "our own people and not enemies".

Khattar called the 'adamant approach' of the farmers on the repeal of the laws wrong, and said, "Even today, amendments (in the farm laws) can be done. But in a democratic setup, the approach to remain adamant is not right."

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

