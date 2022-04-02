Haryana CM condemns Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh, seeks apology from Mann, Kejriwal

Chandigarh [India], April 2 (ANI): Condemning a resolution moved in the Assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Party chief Arvind Kejriwal should condemn it, or they should apologize to the people of Haryana. Punjab Chief Minister should also apologize to the people of Haryana. What they have done is condemnable," said Khattar.

The Haryana Chief Minister further said that the Rajiv-Longowal Accord was signed 35-36 years ago and as per the Accord Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab.

"Condemnable. They should not have done this," he said.

"I had said yesterday too that there are several issues related to it," he added.

He further said that if they want to do something like this, they should first go to the Supreme Court and resolve the Sutlej-Yamuna link issue.

"The Hindi-speaking areas were not given to Haryana, which delayed the rest of the issues. They should say that they are ready to give Hindi-speaking areas to Haryana," he added.



Khattar further asked Arvind Kejriwal to clarify his stand on the matter of the Sutlej-Yamuna link issue.

"Arvind Kejriwal demands water on one side and does not want to give water on the other. So he should clarify his stand in the matter of SYN," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state.

The resolution has been moved against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule.

Bhagwant Mann while reading the resolution said that this decision is a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh.

Mann read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services.

This decision by the Home Minister is expected to bring big gains to the employees. (ANI)

