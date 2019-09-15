Haryana CM Khattar meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah at party headquarters here.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Khattar stated that the meeting was regarding the Haryana assembly elections and Amit Shah took stock of ongoing preparations regarding the same.

"The meeting was about election preparedness. Party president Amit Shah guided us regarding the publicity campaigns. He expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work", Khattar told reporters.

Elaborating further, on the ticket allocations, Khattar stated that decision regarding the same will be taken by the party leadership in a parliamentary board meeting after the announcement of election dates.

"In every party, many people want to contest elections but only one person is selected by the leadership. In our party, everyone respects the party decision. This is the culture of BJP", Khattar added.

Elections are due for the 90 Assembly seats of Haryana in October-November.


