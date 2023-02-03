Haryana CM Khattar plays snake charmers flute, Vice Prez Dhankhar tries hands on Dhol in Surajkund Mela

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar played snake charmers flute and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tried his hands on Dhol at Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad.

Khattar and Dhankhar inaugurated the 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad on Friday. The Mela will continue till February 19.



"Most welcome! It is a matter of pride for us that the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar ji in the cultural identity of Haryana Surajkund Mela 2023. One Earth - One Family - One Future. In this fair, you can see all the folk arts, heritage and diversity of the world including India growing together on one platform," tweeted Chief Minister Khattar.



This time the theme of the fair is the Northeast and special stalls from States like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim are there. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members are the partner countries that have participated in the Mela.

The fair showcases the richness of handicrafts, handlooms, and traditions of India. All Indian states and several countries participate in the fair and display their arts, food, traditional clothes, and products and get commercial benefits out of it. It has saved India's various remarkable craft traditions from extinction.

In 2013, the fair was upgraded to an international level. (ANI)