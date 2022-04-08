Haryana CM Khattar to meet state MPs in Delhi today, likely to discuss resolution to stake claim on Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing standoff between Punjab and Haryana after both the State Assemblies passed resolutions claiming their right on Chandigarh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will meet all the MPs of the State on Friday evening in the national capital and is likely to discuss the same, informed sources.

According to sources, the meeting will be held at the house of BJP MP Krishnapal Gurjar, during which all the MPs of the BJP will be present.

Interestingly, Khattar had held a similar meeting with all the MPs on the matter earlier too.

"In the last meeting, the Chief Minister said that the decision of the Supreme Court will be supreme and will be abided by everyone," said BJP MP Sunita Duggal.



Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, the BJP MP said, "As soon as the government is formed, the Chief Minister is made and the first thing that they should do is fulfilling the promises they have made to the public. They should have done those work. Creating such an environment, creating problems between the people of two states is condemned."

Row over Chandigarh came to the fore after the Punjab Assembly last week passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh. The move was made after the decision of the Central Government to implement Central Service Rules on Chandigarh employees.

In an attempt to counter the resolution passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha last week staking a claim on Chandigarh, the Haryana Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a special session of the Assembly convened Tuesday.

Notably, Haryana claims Chandigarh as per JC Shah Commission order.

On April 1, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously adopted the resolution, moved by the leader of House and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urging the Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. (ANI)

