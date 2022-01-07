Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar offers prayers for long life of Modi after the PM faced security lapse in Punjab

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday visited Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula to offer prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after security lapses that occurred during PM's Ferozepur visit on Wednesday.



According to party sources, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to hold prayers and perform Mahamrityunjay Jaap at different temples across India.

Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister also performed similar prayers in temples of their respective states.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)

