Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)
Haryana CM ML Khattar to begin 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from August 18

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:08 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): With the state slated to go to polls soon, the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will begin his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from August 18. The aim of the yatra is to re-connect with the people and seek their blessings, just ahead of the polls.
The Chief Minister will embark on a statewide tour covering all 90 constituencies after seeking divine blessings at Kalka temple located in Kalka constituency, stated a senior party leader.
"We begin every work by seeking divine blessings and that is why this yatra too will begin by Chief Minister visiting Kalka temple on August 18," said the party's senior functionary.
The details of the Chief Minister's yatra are being given final touches as the day for the 15-day poll yatra of the Chief Minister is fast approaching.
While 89 constituencies will be covered in 15 days, as per the schedule, the Chief Minister will take a break on August 7 to 'complete the administrative work' and will tour the last constituency, Rohtak, on September 8, added a senior party leader.
Speaking to ANI Subhash Barala, BJP Haryana chief said, "The yatra will begin from August 18 and culminate in Rohtak on September 8. We are prepared for polls and we are sure this yatra will motivate our cadre more," said Barala.
This statewide tour of Chief Minister Khattar will culminate in Rohtak constituency, considered to be the bastion of Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda bastion which he lost in recent Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to ANI, the party said that the route of the yatra is finalised. "It is finalised and if there would be some minor changes to the route it will be intimated to the concerned people," said the source.
The party is expecting Prime Minister Modi to address the cadre on September 8, the closing day of the yatra, and for this, it has planned to have a mega public meeting with panna pramukh's in attendance on the same day.
"We are expecting more than 2 lakh panna pramukhs and we will seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address them on the last day of the tour," said the source.
Expected to cover 130 kilometres on day 1 of his tour, the Chief Minister will cover six constituencies beginning his tour, to seek votes, from Kalka and will have night halt in Yamuna Nagar constituency. The last constituency Khattar would cover on August 6 will be Julana.
The dates of the yatra were finalised after the group of the state leaders had recently met working president JP Nadda in Haryana.
Khattar's counterpart in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has already launched Maha Janadesh yatra in the state that too will go to polls in few months. (ANI)

iocl