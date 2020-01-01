Haryana CM releases calendar-2020 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday released the calendar for the year 2020 at an event in Chandigarh.

The calendar released by the Chief Minister was designed by the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, according to a press release.

MLA Deepak Mangla, Principal Secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar and other senior officers of the department were also present at the occasion. (ANI)