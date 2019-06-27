Haryana Cong leader Vikas Chaudhary shot at, dies

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Haryana Congress leader Vikash Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was attacked while travelling in his car in the morning.

Ashok Tanwar, Haryana Congress President condemned the gruesome incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region.

"It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. The same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

