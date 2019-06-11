Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar (File Image)
Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar (File Image)

Haryana Congress chief Tanwar calls meeting after Hooda meets supporters

Syed Mojiz Imam | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:14 IST

By Syed Mojiz Imam
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar called a meeting on June 12 in Gurugram. The agenda of the meeting is said to be assessing the political situation of the state and preparing for the assembly election.
The meeting by Tanwar comes only three days after a similar meeting with supporters was held by former state chief minister and Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Denying any rift within Congress Ashok Tanwar told ANI that the meeting that is going to take place on June 12 will have state executives of the party.
On being asked about an invitation to ex-CM Hooda, Tanwar stated that all members of state executive have been called for the meeting.
According to sources, in past, there have been heated exchanges between the supporters of Hooda and Tanwar during a coordination committee meeting. During that meeting, the state in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad had to reportedly walk out without any deliberations.
Haryana state-chief Tanwar was also absent from the recent meeting taken by Hooda on Sunday. Many Congress MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs, party candidates from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and other local leaders were present at the meeting which had been called keeping in mind the upcoming state elections.
The internal bickering, which had been brewing within the party in the state for long, came out in the open at the Congress war room when the party's state president Ashok Tanwar had a verbal spat with senior leaders after MLA Jaitirath Dahiya wrote to Rahul Gandhi against him.
It is worth mentioning that Hooda lost the Lok Sabha poll which he contested from Sonepat seat, while his son Deepinder Singh Hooda too lost to Arvind Sharma of the BJP from Rohtak, a known Hooda bastion.
Haryana, where 90-Assembly seats are at stake, is scheduled to go to polls in October this year. (ANI)

