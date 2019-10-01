Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi talking to reporters on Tuesday after filing his nomination. Photo/ANI
Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi talking to reporters on Tuesday after filing his nomination. Photo/ANI

Haryana: Congress MLA files nomination before party announces candidate list

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:51 IST

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Even though Congress has not announced its candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections yet, party MLA Anand Singh Dangi on Tuesday filed the nomination papers here saying he does not have to ask anyone for a ticket to contest the polls.
"I don't need to ask anyone for a ticket and I am certain that I will win. There is no competition against me. I have huge support in the constituency," said the Maham MLA after filing his nomination.
He also jokingly said if anyone else needs a ticket they should let him know.
Training guns at the ruling BJP government, Dangi said: "The government has done nothing on the ground in the last five years. They have only talked about it in the media. Now, it is time for people to give their response through this election."
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja had earlier said that the party will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.
The screening committee of the party had on Sunday held a meeting in the national capital to discuss the candidate list for the Assembly elections in Haryana scheduled to be held on October 21.
The meeting was attended by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry and Devender Yadav were among others. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Air Marshal SK Ghotia takes over as AOC-in-C of South Western Air Command

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Air Marshal SK Ghotia on Tuesday took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:56 IST

Air India waives off penalties on cancellation, refund for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In an effort to give comfort to rain-hit Bihar, Air India on Tuesday announced that it has waived off all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, and cancellation and refund charges for travel to and from Patna, for both domestic as well as internatio

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:51 IST

BJP denies tickets to 12 sitting MLAs, rewards turncoats in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Twelve sitting MLAs have been denied tickets by the BJP for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, scheduled to be held on October 21. BJP on Tuesday released the list of 125 candidates.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:32 IST

Kolkata: TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Mayor of Bidhannagar and TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joined BJP on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Reliance launches Diwali offer, JioPhone now for Rs 699

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its Diwali 2019 offer, a special one-time deal under which the JioPhone will be available at Rs 699 as compared to its current price of Rs 1,500.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:25 IST

Pre sail conference held prior to commencement of exercise Malabar

New Delhi [India], Oct 1(ANI): Pre sail conference and final briefing prior to commencement of sea phase of exercise Malabar was held between navies of India, Japan and US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:23 IST

Rajasthan: 3 killed, 24 injured after car hits bus in Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Three people were killed while more than 24 sustained injuries after a car hit a private bus here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:23 IST

Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP announces 125 candidates,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The BJP on Tuesday announced the first list of 125 candidates for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra election, which are scheduled to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:17 IST

Russia extends e-visa for foreigners, including Indians, to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Russia on Tuesday introduced a new e-visa scheme for foreign nationals, including those from India, to visit its cultural capital Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:15 IST

TN: Coast Guard conducts training for Maldives National Defence Force

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East) on Tuesday commenced the first-ever training for Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) officers on the highly versatile indigenously build interceptor boat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:03 IST

P Chidambaram moves application seeking 'home-cooked food' in Tihar jail

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking home-cooked food in Tihar Jail where he is lodged in connection with the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:01 IST

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi extends support to DMK for Vikravandi bypoll

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi on Tuesday announced its support to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the bye-election for the Vikravandi Assembly seat.

Read More
iocl