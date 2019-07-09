Haryana govt approves cash reward for recipients of Sena Medal

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Haryana Government on Monday decided that the recipients of Sena Medal who are awarded same decoration more than once for distinguished services would be granted additional one-time cash award.

An official spokesperson said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal has approved a proposal in this regard.

The additional one-time cash award to be given to the awardees would not involve annuity, he clarified.

He said that this decision would facilitate the Sena Medal awardees who receive the same award second or third time on different occasions.

The award of Bar to a decoration (for gallantry or distinguished service) is a global practice followed in Indian Armed Forces. The process leading to such award is more rigorous and includes close scrutiny at five or six levels. (ANI)