Haryana has got the benefit of double-engine: PM Modi

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Haryana, over the last five years, has got the benefit of the double-engine -- BJP's Central and state governments.

Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing 'Vijay Sankalp' rally here, said that the projects worth Rs 25,000 crore of the Central government are in progress in the state.

Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of ten development projects in the state.

Prime Minister Modi said the state government under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has effectively fought against corruption and nepotism and gave a new direction to the state politics by ensuring complete transparency in the system.

He said the government has also eradicated large scale corruption prevailing in the name of acquisition of land of farmers.

While thanking the people for making BJP win in all the ten parliamentary seats in the state, Modi urged the people to support Khattar in the upcoming assembly elections.

Exuding confidence that BJP will return to power in Haryana after the ensuing Assembly elections, he said: "People of Haryana often face difficulty in understanding their chief minister's name."

"They get confused between 'Manohar' and 'NaMohar'. I want to tell them that both are equally correct. They are one and the same," he added.

While referring to the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' flagged off by Khattar last month, Modi said that it has been unprecedented.

"Khattar and his government have served the people of the state with utmost dedication and commitment and the massive support to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is a live example of it," said Modi.

He said that even though the 'Yatra' has culminated but it has made it clear that the blessings of the people of Haryana would be with the BJP in the coming polls.

This was Modi's third visit to Rohtak. Earlier, he had come here to unveil the statue of Chhotu Ram and then in the month of May, to apprise the people about the work done by his government.

He said that he has inaugurated various projects including Degree College for girls at Punhana in Nuh and laid the foundation stone of Mega Food Park to be set up at Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Rohtak today.

"This Mega Food Park will benefit thousands of farmers and traders and will also generate employment opportunities for youths. Besides, the food processing infrastructure will also get a major boost from this. Similarly, with the renovation of Dulhera Minor, adequate drinking water would be made available to the people which earlier used to go waste," he added.

He appreciated the state government that besides the effective implementation of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" programme, the government is also giving special emphasis on girl's education.

While counting the achievements of the state government, he said that it is working towards enhancing the prestige of the nation.

Modi said that Haryana is a leading state in 'Swachhta' campaign. Besides, Haryana has also been declared open-defecation-free. Haryana has also become a kerosene-free state and is a leading state in MSME sector, he added.

He said that several measures have been taken for the farmers and poor. He added that the poor are getting better treatment under the Aayushman Bharat scheme and getting medicines at cheap rates.

The Prime Minister said that the government is working to provide drinking water to every household by the year 2024.

"An amount of Rs 3.5 lakh crore would be spent on it during the next five years and Haryana would also be benefited from the same," he added, urging the people of to contribute in water conservation.

He also enlisted various scheme being run for the welfare of farmers and said that these steps would prove to be a milestone in doubling the income of farmers by the year 2022.

Modi said that he is grateful for visiting Haryana on the day when his government at the Centre completed 100 days.

"The past 100 days were the days of the change, determination, improvement, and good intention," he said.

Modi said that be it the matter of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh or of water crisis, 130 crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems.

He said that during the last 100 days, the Central government has fulfilled various promises which they had made during the elections.

He said that the target to distribute LPG cylinders to 8 crore households under the 'Ujjawala' scheme have been achieved.

In Haryana, 7 lakh such families have been distributed cylinders under the scheme. Apart from this, after the formation of the Government, the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Samman Nidhi Yojana have started getting benefits.

More than 7 crore farmers' families have got the benefit of this scheme out of which 13 lakh farmers are from Haryana.

Modi said that an amount of Rs 21,000 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers in the country, including Rs 425 crore in the bank accounts of farmers in Haryana.

He said that a pension scheme for the farmers has been implemented under which they are being given monthly pension of Rs 3000.

In such short span of time, 8 lakh farmers in the country have been linked with this scheme of which 33,000 from Haryana, he said, adding that pension scheme for small traders and shopkeepers would also be started soon.

While referring to the Chandrayan-2 mission, Modi said that those 100 seconds has connected the entire country and infused ISRO spirit in the country.

Those present on this occasion included Union Ministers Narender Singh Tomar, Rao Inderjeet Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar and Ratan Lal Kataria, lawmakers, legislators and Panna Pramukh of 20,441 booths. (ANI)

