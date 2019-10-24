(L-R) BJP candidates Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Kumari and Sandeep Singh. Photo/ANI
(L-R) BJP candidates Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Kumari and Sandeep Singh. Photo/ANI

Haryana: Here's how BJP's sporting stars fared in polls

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:31 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Sportspersons and actors are not new to the political battlefield, the BJP took a cue from the trend and fielded three renowned sporting stars in the Haryana Assembly elections. The move, however, has yielded mixed results.
Ace wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt looks to face a rout in the electoral ring as he is trailing by 26,909 votes against Congress candidate and two-time winner Sri Krishan Hooda from Baroda constituency, according to official Election Commission trends. The Olympic medalist had joined the party late last month and is staring at a defeat given the huge margin.
Commonwealth medalist Babita Phogat who is contesting from the Dadri also seemed to have lost her political debut. Independent candidate Sombir is leading with 40,031 on the seat, while the wrestler was a distant second with a gap of 17,185 votes. Phogat had joined the BJP with her father in August ahead of the assembly polls in the state.
Former captain of the Indian hockey team, Sandeep Singh, emerged as the only saving grace as he is almost certain of netting a seat for the BJP. He is leading from Pehowa with 42,613 votes, however, Congress' Mandeep Singh is not far behind with 37,299, as per official figures of the poll commission.
Overall, it seemed tough for the BJP to retain power in Haryana with officials stats stating 30 seats for the party while Congress is at 27, INLD at 1 and JJP at 5.
The elections for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were slated on October 21. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:16 IST

Tamil Nadu: CM agrees for an inquiry into 'Panchami' land issue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that his government will conduct an inquiry into 'Panchami' land issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:12 IST

Punjab CM hails Congress' victory in by-polls, says results...

Batala (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday hailed the Congress party's victory in three of the four Assembly segments and said that the byelection results which Akalis were keen to dub as 'referendum', was clearly not in their favour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:10 IST

Chopper flying Northern Army Commander makes emergency landing,...

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Army with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on-board made an emergency landing in Poonch, Jammu Kashmir, on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:02 IST

Congress leader DK Shivakumar meets senior party leader KC...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar met senior party leader KC Venugopal at the Congress office on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:58 IST

BJP will form government in Haryana: Capt Abhimanyu

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Thursday exuded confidence that his party will again form the government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:56 IST

Haryana: Chief Minister Khattar leading by 44,868 votes in Karnal

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has established a massive lead of 44,868 votes against Congress' Tarlochan Singh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:52 IST

Will try our best for non-BJP govt in Haryana: Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asserted the party has "good numbers" in Haryana and efforts will be made to ensure that a non-BJP government is formed in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:47 IST

Punjab Vidhan Sabha to hold one-day special session to mark...

Batala (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The council of ministers here on Thursday decided to summon a special session of the fifteenth Punjab Vidhan Sabha for a day, on November 6, for the commemoration of the historic 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:36 IST

Goa: CM Sawant should resign for failing to protect Mahadayi...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Goa Forward Party (GFP) President Vijai Sardesai on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for allegedly failing to protect the Mahadayi River.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:31 IST

Punjab: Cabinet gives nod for appointment to various police...

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The state Cabinet on Thursday cleared the decks for the appointments to be made to the State Police Complaints Authority and Divisional Police Complaints Authorities under the Punjab Police Act, 2007.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:25 IST

Anuradha Bhasin case : J-K administration files affidavit in SC

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday submitted an affidavit in the case filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, challenging alleged restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:19 IST

Deepender Hooda alleges BJP 'pressurising' independents to get...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As Election Commission's trends indicating a hung assembly in Haryana, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that BJP is trying to "pressurise" independent candidates to help them form their government.

Read More
iocl