Haryana Home Minister Vij attacks Sonia Gandhi for opposing CAA

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday took a jibe at Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying that she herself took citizenship of India from Italy and is now questioning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Vij, who was here to attend a state-level meeting on the CAA, also attacked West West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly "forming a union with Sonia Gandhi to burn the country."

"To burn the country, leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Mamta Banerjee have formed a union," he said.

Vij claimed that citizenship law is only to give citizenship.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after parliament gave nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

