Manohar Lal Khattar
Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana: Khattar slams Congress, says 'party no more relevant now!'

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:57 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Haryana CM Manohar Khattar gave a call for 'Congress-mukt Bharat', while stating that the party has become irrelevant in present time.
Attending an event to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi, he cited the father of the nation to emphasise on making country free of Congress.
"Gandhiji wanted to dissolve the congress after independence as the party had become irrelevant. A healthy democratic tradition should have been introduced since the beginning itself", said Khattar.
Speaking further about the achievements of the Haryana government in making the state first ODF (Open-defecation free) region in the country, Khattar said that now they are planning to achieve the ODF plus status.
He also said that Harayana had taken a big leap in the field of Gram Swarajya by fielding the educated candidates in the Panchayat elections.
Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachhta Abhiyan, Khattar said that the year 2019 is dedicated to Gandhiji and his objectives about a clean India.
"The objective of clean India can be achieved with the help of the masses. Mahatma Gandhi's vision of cleanliness was connected to both inner as well as outer cleanliness. His belief in cleanliness of ideas will help in creating an ideal society", he said.
Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister also participated in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and picked up the broom to lead a cleanliness drive. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:02 IST

