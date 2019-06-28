Haryana Mahila Congress chief resigns, says 'won't accept any party position till Rahul withdraws resignation proposal'

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sumitra Chouhan on Friday stepped down from her post, saying that she will not accept any party position till party president Rahul Gandhi withdrew his resignation.

In her resignation letter to All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, Chouhan said that while she was disappointed at the results of Lok Sabha elections, she was disheartened by Rahul's proposal to resign.

"The party's poor performance has nothing to do with Rahul ji, but everything to do with serious infighting, backbiting and one-upmanship practised by party functionaries. They should be removed urgently and promptly," she said.

Asserting that she was against Rahul's resignation, Chouhan said that the Gandhi scion "alone" can take the party forward adding that he is the only leader "accepted" to the party cadre.

"At this juncture, I would like to relinquish the position. I will not accept any party position till Rahul Gandhi withdraws his resignation. I tender my resignation herewith and I request that my resignation be accepted," Chouhan further said.

After Congress managed just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had apprised party leaders of his decision to step down as the party president, taking moral responsibility for the poll debacle.

Despite party members urging him to rescind his resignation, Rahul has remained firm on stepping down and said that he has made his stand clear about it.

Moreover, many state and district units of the party have passed resolutions over the last one month urging the Gandhi scion to continue leading the party. (ANI)

