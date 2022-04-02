Haryana Minister slams Punjab Assembly resolution seeking claim on Chandigarh, calls AAP govt 'baccha party'

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 2 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and called them a "baccha party" (a party of kids), adding that the latter doesn't have complete knowledge of issues.

This comment by Vij came a day after the Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh, the capital it shares jointly with Haryana. The resolution, moved by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was passed by the House by a voice vote in the absence of the two BJP legislators, who had staged a walkout.

Speaking to reporters today, Vij said, "Punjab Government is a 'baccha party'. They don't have complete knowledge of issues. Chandigarh isn't the only issue. Many other issues are linked to it. Satluj Yamuna Link Canal, Hindi speaking areas issues...They said nothing on it. Only a single decision can be taken, whenever it happens."



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The resolution has been moved against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule.

Bhagwant Mann while reading the resolution said that this decision is a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh. Mann read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab.

On March 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services. This decision by the Home Minister is expected to bring big gains to the employees. (ANI)

