Haryana notifies rules under anti-conversion law

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that the notification of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2022, which was passed during the last budget session, has now been issued by framing the rules of the act.

"During the last budget session, the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2022 was passed and it has now been notified. Under this Act, no one can convert anyone's religion by putting pressure, by pretending to marry, or by intimidating/threatening," Vij told reporters.

He said a provision has also been made in this act that if someone wants to change their religion voluntarily, then an application can be given to the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district. If the Deputy Commissioner is satisfied, then the application can be approved.



"Recently, there has been a case of unlawful conversion in the Sonipat district and it can be registered under this act. A punishment of 5 to 10 years can be given under this act," the Haryana Minister said.

Asked about Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vij said, "Bilawal Bhutto and most of the Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi are of the same thinking. The DNA of all of them is the same and our Opposition parties speak what Pakistan and China say."

The Haryana Home Minister said he has issued directions to officials to ensure security arrangements for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"They are welcome to hold Bharat Jodo Yatra (Haryana). My department has asked him for the list of his programme. We have issued orders to make security arrangements," added Vij. (ANI)

