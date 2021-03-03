Haryana govt only 'pretending' to give 75 pc reservation to locals in private jobs: Congress

Chandigarh [India], March 3 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja on Wednesday said the BJP-JJP government of Haryana is only "pretending" to give 75 per cent reservation to local youth in new jobs in the private sector in order to hide its failures.

She said that the ground reality is that there are no jobs in the private sector in the state.

"On the other hand, government recruitment are being halted and cancelled by this government under a conspiracy. Today, the youth of Haryana is frustrated and disappointed with the policies of this government. Due to the inefficiency of this government, the youth of the state is finding its future bleak," Selja said in a statement.

Selja said that due to the failures of this government, many businesses in the state have been ruined and unemployment is increasing continuously.

"According to CMIE data, the unemployment rate of Haryana is highest in the entire country. There are no new jobs in the private sector, so how will the youth get employment. Today, the situation has become such that the jobs of those working for years are being snatched. 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs is being pretended by the government," she added.

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has approved a bill that would provide 75 per cent reservation in the private sector jobs for the people of the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday.

The Haryana State Employment Of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which was passed by the state assembly last year, will provide a quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000. (ANI)