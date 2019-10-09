Haryana Police and CISF conduct flag march in Jind and Uchana

Jind (Haryana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Haryana Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a flag march in Jind and Uchana towns, ahead of assembly elections in the state.

The march was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharambir Singh, Company Commander KM Rajeev in Jind while SP Daleep Singh and Company Commander PK Sahu led the flag march in Uchana.

According to an official release, the march in Jind commenced from Police Lines and passed through Rupya Chowk, Patiala Chowk, Khokhri, Kandela, Rohtak Road and finished again at Police Lines.

On the other hand, the march in Uchana passed through Palwan, Uchana Khurd, Dahola, Katwal and Baroda.

The polling in the state will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

