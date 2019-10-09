Representative image
Haryana Police enhances security measures ahead of Assembly polls

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:24 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Under enhanced security measures ahead of Assembly elections, Haryana police will deploy its personnel in neighbouring states to intensify vigil against smuggling of unaccounted money, illicit liquor and arms.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk informed that the police is adopting new measures and as a part of the same, one police personnel will be deployed with spare Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) parties in the state to ensure complete safety and security of such EVMs during the poll.
"We have mobilised additional manpower of more than 5,000 personnel as compared to Parliamentary Elections 2019 to ensure proper law and order during the election process in the state. We are deploying a total of 57,583 police and home guard personnel in addition to 130 companies of Central Paramilitary forces this time," Virk added.
Spelling out the details of the arrangements made by the police, he stated that they have so far seized a total of 1,53,431 bottles of illicit liquor and over 1,256 kg narcotic substances including Heroin, Opium, Poppy husk, Ganja, Smack, and Charas as a result of the tight vigil.
The Haryana police have also held a meeting with the senior-most police officers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh to enhance coordination in intelligence sharing and joint operations.
All the check-posts would be completely sealed to keep a complete tab on movement on unlawful activities before 72 hours of polling. The teams are also maintaining close coordination with the Excise Department to check the illegal supply of liquor across the state, he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:52 IST

