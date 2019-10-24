Haryana poll: BJP wins 40 seats, Cong 31, JJP 10

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The BJP won 40 seats in Haryana Assembly poll, the result of which was declared on Thursday, as compared to 47 seats the party bagged in the last Assembly poll. Congress logged victory on 31 seats, while JJP got 10 seats. INLD, which had won 19 seats in 2014 polls, could get just one seat, while others managed to grab eight seats.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer (JCEO) Dr Inder Jeet said that Kuldeep Bishnoi of Congress Party won from Adampur constituency by 29,471 votes, defeating Sonali Phogat of BJP. He said that from Ambala Cantt, BJP's Anil Vij won by 20,165 votes, defeating Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara.

BJP candidate Aseem Goel won from Ambala city by 8952 votes, defeating Independent candidate Nirmal Singh Mohra. He said that Shamsher Singh Gogi of Congress party won from Assandh by 1703 votes, defeating Narendra Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party. Naina Singh of Jannayak Janta Party won from Badhra by 13704 votes, defeating Congress party candidate Ranbir Singh Mahendra.

He further said that BJP candidate Seema Trikha won Badkhal seat by 2545 votes and defeated Congress party candidate Vijay Pratap Singh. In Badli assembly constituency, Congress candidate Kuldeep Vats won the election by 11245 votes, defeating BJP candidate Om Prakash Dhankhar.

Independent candidate Rakesh Daultabad won Badshahpur assembly seat by 10186 votes and defeated BJP candidate Manish Yadav. He said that in Bahadurgarh, Congress candidate Rajinder Singh Joon won the election by 15491 votes, defeating BJP candidate Naresh Kaushik.

The Joint CEO further shared that BJP candidate Mool Chand Sharma won Ballabhgarh seat by 41713 votes defeating Congress candidate Anand Kaushik. He said that from Baroda, Congress candidate Krishan Hooda won the election by 4840 votes, defeating BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt.

He said that Jannayak Janta Party candidate Jogi Ram Sihag won the Assembly seat from Barwala constituency by 3908 votes and defeated BJP candidate Surender Punia. In Bawal (SC), BJP candidate Dr Banwari Lal won the election by 32245 votes, defeating Congress candidate Dr ML Ranga.

BJP candidate Bishamber Singh won Bawani Khera (SC) assembly constituency seat by 10895 votes and defeated Congress candidate Ramkishan Fauji. From Beri assembly constituency, Congress party candidate Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian won by 12952 votes and defeated BJP candidate Vikram Kadian.

BJP candidate Ghanshyam Saraf won Bhiwani Assembly seat with 27,884 votes and defeated Jannayak Janta Party candidate Shanker Bhardwaj. In Dabwali, Amit Sihag won the elections by 15647 seat and defeated BJP candidate Aditya. Independent candidate Sombir won Dadri seat by 14272 seats and defeated Jannayak Janta Party candidate Satpal Sangwan. Abhay Singh Chautala of Indian National Lok Dal won Elenabad assembly seat with 11922 votes and defeated BJP candidate Pawan Beniwal.

In Faridabad, BJP candidate Narender Gupta won the elections by 21713 votes and defeated Congress candidate Lakhan Kumar Singla. Congress party candidate Neeraj Sharma won Faridabad NIT seat with 3242 votes and defeated BJP candidate Nagender Bhadana.

The joint CEO shared that BJP candidate Dura Ram won Fatehabad seat by 3300 votes and defeated Jannayak Janta Party candidate Dr Virender Siwatch. In Ferozepur Jhirka, Congress party candidate Mamman Khan won the elections by 37004 seats and defeated BJP candidate Naseem Ahmed. In Ganaur, BJP candidate Nirmal Rani won the elections by10280 votes and defeated Congress candidate Kuldip Sharma.

The Joint CEO said that Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda won Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat by 58312 votes and defeated BJP candidate Satish Nandal. He said that in Gharaunda, BJP candidate Harvinder Kalyan won the elections by 17402 votes and defeated Congress candidate Anil Kumar. He said that Congress candidate Jagbir Singh Malik won Gohana Assembly seat by 4152 votes and defeated Loktanter Suraksha Party candidate Raj Kumar Saini.

He said that Jannayak Janta Party candidate Ishwar Singh won Guhla (SC) seat by 4574 votes and defeated Congress candidate Chaudhary Dilu Ram. He said that in Gurgaon, BJP candidate Sudhir Singla won the elections by 33315 votes defeating independent candidate Mohit Grover.

The Joint CEO said that in Hansi, BJP candidate Vinod Bhayana won the elections by 22260 votes and defeated Jannayak Janta Party candidate Rahul Makkar. Hathin BJP candidate Praveen Dagar won the election by 2887 votes, defeating Congress party candidate Mohammad Israil. Similarly, BJP candidate Dr Kamal Gupta won Hisar Assembly seat by 15832 votes and defeated Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara.

He said that the Congress candidate Balbir Singh won Israna (SC) seat by 20015 seats and defeated BJP candidate Krishan Lal Panwar. BJP candidate Kanwar Pal won Jagadhri seat by 16373 votes and defeated Congress candidate Akram Khan. He said that the Congress candidate Geeta Bhukkal won Jhajjar (SC) seat by 14999 votes and defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar. He said that Dr Krishan Lal Middha won Jind Assembly seat by 12508 votes and defeated Jannayak Janta Party candidate Mahabir Gupta. He said that in Julana, Jannayak Janta Party candidate Amarjeet Dhanda won the election by 24193 and had defeated BJP candidate Parminder Singh.

The Joint CEO further informed that from Kaithal, BJP candidate Leela Ram won the election by 1246 votes, defeating Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala. He said that in Kalanaur (SC), Congress candidate Shakuntla Khatak won the election by 10624 votes, defeating BJP candidate Ramavtar Balmiki. He said that in Kalawali (SC), Congress candidate, Shishpal Singh won the election by 19243 votes defeating Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Rajinder Singh Desujodha.

He said that in Kalayat, BJP candidate Kamlesh Dhanda won the election by 8974 votes, defeating Congres candidate Jai Parkash. He said that in Kalka, Congress candidate Pardeep Chaudhary won the elections by 5931 votes, defeating BJP candidate Latika Sharma. He said that BJP candidate Manohar Lal has won Karnal Assembly seat by 45188 votes, defeating Congress candidate Tarlochan Singh. He said that in Kharkhauda (SC), Congress candidate Jaiveer Singh won the elections by1544 votes, defeating Jannayak Janta Party candidate Pawan Kumar.

He said that in Kosli, BJP candidate Laxman Singh Yadav has won the elections, by 38624, defeating Congress candidate Yaduvender Singh. He shared that in Ladwa, Congress candidate Mewa Singh won the election by 12637 votes, defeating BJP candidate Dr Pawan Saini. He said that in Loharu, BJP candidate Jai Parkash Dalal won the elections by 17677 votes, defeating Congress candidate Somvir Singh.

In Mahendragarh, Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh won the election by 10471 votes and defeated BJP candidate Ram Bilas Sharma. He said that independent candidate, Balraj Kundu won Meham seat by 12047 votes and defeated Congress candidate Anand Singh. He said that Congress candidate Varun Chaudhary won Mulana (SC) seat by 1688 votes and had defeated BJP candidate Rajbir Singh. He said that in Nangal Chaudhry, BJP candidate Dr Abhe Singh Yadav won the election by 20615 votes and defeated Jannayak Janta Party candidate Mula Ram.

He said that in Naraingarh, Congres candidate Shalley won the elections by 20600 votes and defeated BJP candidate Surender Singh. In Narnaul, BJP candidate Om Prakash Yadav won the election by 14715 votes and defeated Jannayak Janta Party candidate Kamlesh Saini.

In Narnaund, Ram Kumar Gautam of Jannayak Janta Party won the election by 12029 votes by defeating BJP candidate Captain Abhimanyu. He said that in Narwana (SC) assembly constituency, Jannayak Janta Party candidate Ram Niwas won the election by 30692 votes and defeated BJP candidate Santosh Rani. He said that from Nilokheri (SC) assembly constituency, independent candidate Dharam Pal Gonder won the election by 2222 votes and defeated BJP candidate Bhagwan Dass.

The Joint CEO said that in Nuh, Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed won the election by 4038 votes, defeating BJP candidate Zakir Hussain. He said that in Palwal, BJP candidate Deepak Mangla won the election by 28296 votes, defeating Congress candidate Karan Singh. He said that in Panchkula, BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta won the election by 5633 votes, defeating Congress candidate Chander Mohan. He said that in Panipat City, BJP candidate Parmod Kumar Vij won the elections by 39545, defeating Congress candidate Sanjay Aggarwal.

He said that in Panipat Rural, BJP candidate Mahipal Dhanda won the elections by 21961 votes, defeating Jannayak Janta Party candidate Devender Kadian. He said that in Pataudi (SC), BJP candidate Satya Parkash won the elections by 36579, defeating Independent candidate Narender Singh Pahari. He said that in Pehowa, BJP candidate Sandeep Singh won the election by 5314 votes, defeating Congress candidate Mandeep Singh Chattha. He said that in Prithla, Independent candidate Nayan Pal Rawat won the elections by 16429 votes, defeating Congress candidate Raghubir Tewatia.

He said that in Punahana, Congress candidate, Mohd Ilyas won the elections by 816 votes, defeating independent candidate Rahish Khan. He said that in Pundri, Independent candidate Randhir Singh Gollen won the elections by 12824 votes, defeating Congress party candidate Satbir Bhana.

In Radaur, Congress candidate Bishan Lal won the election by 2541, defeating BJP candidate Karan Dev. In Rai, BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli won the elections by 2662 votes, defeating Congress candidate Jai Tirath. In Rania, Independent candidate Ranjit Singh won the election by 19431 votes, defeating Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gobind Kanda. He said that in Ratia (SC), BJP candidate Lakshman Napa won the election by 1216 votes, defeating Congress candidate Jarnail Singh. He said that in Rewari, Congress candidate Chiranjeev Rao won the election by 1317, defeating BJP candidate Sunil Kumar. He said that in Rohtak, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra won the election by 2735 votes, defeating BJP candidate Manish Kumar Grover.

In Sadhaura (SC), Congress candidate Renu Bala won the elections by 17020 votes, defeating BJP candidate Balwant Singh. He said that in Safidon, Congress candidate Subhash Gangoli won the elections by 3658 votes defeating BJP candidate Bachan Singh Arya. In Samalkha Congress candidate Dharam Singh Chhoker won the elections by 14942 votes, defeating BJP candidate Shashi Kant Kaushik. He said that in Shahbad (SC), Jannayak Janta Party candidate Ram Karan won the elections by 37127 votes, defeating BJP candidate Krishan Kumar.

The Joint CEO said that in Sirsa, Gopal Kanda of Haryana Lokhit Party won the election by 602 votes, defeating Independent candidate Gokul Setia. He said that in Sohna, BJP candidate Sanjay Singh won the election by 12453 votes, defeating Jannayak Janta Party candidate Rohtas Singh. He said that in Sonipat, Congress candidate, Surender Panwar won the elections by 32878 votes, defeating BJP candidate Kavita Jain. He said that in Thanesar, BJP candidate Subhash Sudha won the elections by 842 votes, defeating Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Arora.

He said that in Tigaon, Rajesh Nagar of BJP party won the elections by 33841 votes, defeating Congress candidate Bharat Singh. He said that in Tohana, Jannayak Janta Party candidate Devender Singh Babli won the elections by 52302 votes, defeating BJP candidate Subhash Barala. He said that in Tosham, Congress candidate Kiran Choudhry won the elections by 18059 votes, defeating BJP candidate Shashi Ranjan Parmar.

He said that in Uchana Kalan, Jannayak Janta Party candidate Dushyant Chautala won the elections by 47452 votes defeating BJP candidate Prem Lata. He said that in Uklana (SC), Jannayak Janta Party candidate, Anoop Dhanak won the election by 23693 votes, defeating BJP candidate Asha Khedar. He said that from Yamunanagar, BJP candidate Ghanshyam Dass won the election by 1455 votes, defeating Indian National Lok Dal candidate Dilbag Singh. (ANI)