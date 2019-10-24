Wrestler and BJP candidate Babita Phogat speaking to ANI in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Haryana polls: Babita Phogat confident of winning Dadri seat

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:36 IST

Dadri">Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As the counting of votes in Haryana assembly polls began on Thursday, wrestler and BJP candidate, Babita Phogat voiced confidence of winning from Dadri assembly constituency.
Asserting that people will give blessings to their "daughter", Phogat told ANI, "We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results. People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter."
Babita, who is contesting on Dadri assembly constituency, arrived at the counting centre in Dadri">Charkhi Dadri on Thursday.
The BJP candidate is pitted against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan.
Polling for 90 seats in Haryana took place on October 21. (ANI)

