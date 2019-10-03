Haryana polls: Chautala's JJP pitches Tej Bahadur Yadav against CM Khattar

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi will compete against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal constituency.



The BSF constable joined the JJP last month.



Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Thursday released its fourth list of candidates including Yadav, who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers.



JJP chief Dushyant Chautala will contest from Uchana Kalan.



The party has fielded Gurpal Singh Majra (Ambala Cantt), Harpal Singh Kamboj (Ambala City), Amarnath Baggan (Mulana), Arjun Singh (Jagadhari), Shailesh Tyagi (Yamuna Nagar), Santosh Dahiya (Ladwa), Ishwar Palaka (Shahabad), Yogesh Sharma (Thanesar), Dayananda Urlana (Israna), Bharampal Rawal (Samalkha), Randhir Malik (Ganaur) and Ajit Antil (Rai)

Other candidates include Pawan Kharkhoda (Kharkhoda), Bhupender Malik (Baroda), Dayanand Kundu (Safidon), Manju Bazigar (Ratia), Sardar Nirmal Singh (Kalanwali), Kuldeep Kariwala (Rania), OP Sihag (Ellenabad), Rahul Makkar (Hansi), Alka Arya (Loharu), Hargian Singh Mokhra (Mehem), Rajender Valmiki (Kalanaur), Malkhan Singh (Rewari), Satbir Tawar (Hodal), Islamuddin (Badhkal), Suresh Verma (Ballabhgarh) and Pardeep Choudhary (Tigaon).



Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs.



The process of filing nominations for Haryana began on September 27.



The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7.



Haryana will vote on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)





