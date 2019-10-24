Haryana polls: Cong leader Kuldeep Bishnoi defeats TikTok star Sonali Phogat

Adampur (Haryana) [India], October 24 (ANI): Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday won from Adampur assembly constituency defeating TikTok star and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sonali Phogat by a margin of over 29471 votes.

The three-time sitting legislator from the constituency and son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal defeated Phogat, who is a well-known personality on TikTok mobile app.

Earlier today, Phogat had expressed confidence that BJP will win Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana.

As per the latest trends, BJP has won 30 and is leading on 10 seats in the state whereas Congress is currently ahead on 7 seats and has won 24. The majority mark in the Haryana Assembly is 46.

Besides the two national parties, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), led by Dushyant Chautala has won on 10 seats.

Elections for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were held on October 21. (ANI)

