Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda performing hawan with his wife in Rohatak on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Haryana polls: Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda performs hawan before filing nomination

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:49 IST

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Haryana and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda performed a 'hawan' on Friday ahead of filing his nomination from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi for the ensuing polls to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana.
Hooda's wife, close relatives and party cadres were present on the occasion.
The puja and hawan were performed amid the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests.
Speaking to ANI, Hooda said the achievements of Congress and failures of the BJP government will be the major issue in Haryana Assembly polls.
He said that the BJP government in the state has not fulfilled a single promise made to people and breached the aspirations of people in the past five years.
"Leave Swaminathan, today the farmers are not getting minimum support prices (MSPs). Several conditions are levied on farmers to obtain MSP. Farmers are under debt as they have to pay taxes for tractors and pesticides. They are not getting the right price for their crops," he said.
Cornering the BJP government for not working towards the upliftment of backward castes, he said: "We gave plots to scheduled castes but this government has not allocated a single plot to them. People are protesting in Haryana and Karnal. Traders are depressed because of GST and demonetisation. Law and order are not in place."
"The state is witnessing a rampant rise in crimes and women and children are not safe. Every section of society is dissatisfied with this government," the Congress leader added.
After the hawan, Hooda left to file his nomination from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.
Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. (ANI)

iocl