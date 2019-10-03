Haryana polls: Hooda, Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi in Congress' list of 84 candidates

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi have been named in Congress party's list of 84 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Hooda will contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Surjewala from Kaithal and Bishnoi from Adampur.

Besides them, Congress has fielded Kiran Chaudhary from Tosham, Pradeep Choudhary from Kalka, Dillu Ram from Guhla, Krishan Hooda from Baroda, Anshul Singla from Jind, Hoshiyari Lal Sharma from Sirsa, Om Prakash Panghal from Hansi, Ram Niwas Rada from Hisar and Lakhan Kumar Singla from Faridabad among others.

Ashok Arora and JP Singh, who recently left INLD and joined Congress have also got the ticket. Former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's son Chander Mohan has also got the ticket.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. (ANI)

