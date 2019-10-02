Haryana polls: Politician will not have control over any government houses, says CEO

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Aggarwal on Wednesday said that after the enforcement of 'Model Code of Conduct' the ruling party or its candidates will not have control over any government houses.

"As the 'Modle Code of Conduct' is enforced in the state following the announcement of Assembly elections, the ruling party or its candidates will not have a monopoly on the allotment of rest houses, bungalow, circuit house, and other government houses," said Aggarwal in a statement.

The government allocated places cannot be used for election purposes, including opening camp offices or for holding any kind of public meetings and if any political parties held a meeting, then that will be a violation of the model code of conduct, he said.

"If the person who is allowed to stay in these houses and uses a vehicle during his stay, then he will not be allowed to take more than two vehicles inside the premises and the availability of rooms in these houses to any person will not exceed more than 48 hours," he further said.

He further informed that 48 hours before the completion of the polling process, no permission will be given to stay in the government houses.

"During the model code of conduct, these guidelines should be strictly followed by all District Election Officers," stated Aggarwal.

The state has a total of about 19,500 polling stations in 10,309 locations. It goes to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

