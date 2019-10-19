Haryana Polls: Sunny Deol campaigns for state minister Om Parkash Dhankar in Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol on Saturday campaigned for Om Parkash Dhankar, BJP's candidate from the Badli assembly constituency in the state.

Deol conducted a road show here. The Bollywood actor waved at the crowd and greeted, he also shook hands with some fans.

Dhankar is Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister in Haryana.

Yesterday Deol delivered dialogues from his films while campaigning for party candidate Captain Abhimanyu, who is contesting from Narnaund constituency.

"Tareek pe tareek, tareek pe tareek, par 21 tareek ko yaad rakhna, Kamal ke phool ka button dabana hai, nahi toh ye 2.5 kg ka haath jab uthta hai toh kya hota hai? Iss bar aapse sirf haath jodhne aaya hoon (dates after dates but remember the date 21. You have to press the lotus button otherwise when this 2.5 kg hand is raised then you know what happens. This time, I have come to raise hands in humility)," the actor-turned-politician had said. (ANI)

