Haryana polls: Sunny Deol, Hema Malini among 40-star campaigners of BJP

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): BJP on Friday released 40 names of prominent BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party's working president JP Nadda to lead the assembly poll campaigning in Haryana.

The party has also roped in actor-turned-politicians to campaign for the party in Haryana with names of BJP lawmakers includes Sunny Deol, Hema Malini, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kisan and Hans Raj Hans figuring in the list of star campaigners.

The party will also be taking help of three Chief Ministers from neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning.

Some of the leaders who are missing from the list of star campaigners include Vijay Goel, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje and ex-Chattisgarh CM Raman Singh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others. (ANI)

