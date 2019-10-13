Haryana polls: Yogendra Yadav slams BJP over its manifesto

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its manifesto for the forthcoming Haryana elections and said that people in the state don't want Manohar Lal Khattar-led government again.

In a statement, Yadav has appealed to the people to think about two things after reading BJP's mainfesto - whether farmer's millet and mustard seeds were purchased at government price or not and was there any solution for the unemployed youth.

Yadav said that in the last five years, Khattar-led government made Haryana number one in the country when it comes to unemployment.

Earlier today, the BJP released its manifesto and made a host of promises to woo the electorates ahead of forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

In the manifesto titled 'Mhare sapno ka Haryana' (my dreams of Haryana), the party made a plethora of promises ranging from launching Haryana start-up mission, constitution of a new 'Yuva Vikas and Rozgar' ministry and one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doubling of farmers' income by 2022 and increase in pension.

Elections will be held in Haryana on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

