Haryana ready to embrace new dawn of justice, equality under Congress: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As counting of votes for assembly elections is underway, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said that the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of "justice and equality" under the leadership of the Haryana Congress.

"Haryana has given the verdict- it will not tolerate Haryana BJP's misgovernance any more. Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5years, the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice and equality under the leadership of Haryana Congress," Selja tweeted.

Selja met party leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi, earlier today.

As per the official trends by the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 39 seats in Haryana, followed by Congress on 31 and Jannayak Janata Party on 10.

Elections for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were held on October 21. (ANI)