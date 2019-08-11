Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File photo)
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File photo)

Haryana: Sulking Hooda may announce future plans at Aug 18 rally in Rohtak

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:00 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Amid growing speculation about him forming a new party, Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is likely to reveal his cards at a rally in his home turf Rohtak on August 18.
Sources close to Hooda said he is likely to make a "big announcement" at the rally. A possibility of the Congress leader floating a regional party also cannot be ruled out.
Hooda has been giving indications about forming a new party before the elections to the 90-member Assembly in October.
He had said in Rohtak last week that he was ready to make any sacrifice if people support him.
"I am ready to make any sacrifices if you support me," he had told a gathering of his supporters.
Internal bickering had been brewing within the state unit of the party and escalated following its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress failed to win even a single seat out of a total of 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana.
Hooda has been seeking the removal of the party's state chief Ashok Tanwar.
His efforts, however, failed as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was reportedly not willing to accept his demand.
With Sonia Gandhi taking over as the interim president of the Congress, Hooda may once again renew his efforts to oust Tanwar. If his demand is met, the two-time chief minister may continue in the grand old party, the sources added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:09 IST

UP: Woman given triple talaq after being thrashed by in-laws

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A woman was admitted to a hospital in Najibabad area of the district after her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq and thrashed her over demands of dowry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:02 IST

Bhubaneswar: CPI workers protest against Yechury, D Raja's...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) workers protested in Bhubaneswar on Sunday against the detention of CPI General Secretary D Raja and CPI (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at Srinagar airport.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:00 IST

TMC to protest against IT notices to Dura Puja committees

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee on Sunday voiced dissent against income tax notice being issued to Durga Pujo committees and stated that her party will protest against the move on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:57 IST

Delhi: Three arrested for hitting cops, snatching their service pistols

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Three persons including a minor were arrested for allegedly hitting two Delhi Police constables by a car and snatching their service pistols during checking on suspicious grounds in Rohini.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:54 IST

ECI suspends 3 persons for displaying Nirbhaya case convict's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended three persons found guilty in connection with the publication of a convict's picture in 'Nirbhaya' case on the official hoardings of the Punjab state Election Commission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:53 IST

Kolhapur: Admin issues warning against overpricing of products...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Kolhapur district administration on Sunday warned traders against overpricing products due to the floods and put out dedicated phone numbers for registration of complaints in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:52 IST

Women tie 'rakhi' to Navy officials in flood-affected Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Beaming with joy and hope after being rescued by Indian Navy personnel, some women in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district were seen tying 'rakhis' on the wrist of their 'saviours'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:36 IST

Priyanka to visit Sonbhadra to meet land dispute victims' families

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ubbha village of Sonbhadra district on August 13 to express solidarity with families of Adivasi farmers, who were allegedly killed over a property dispute by the village headman and his associates in Ghorawal on July 17,

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:17 IST

Gandhi's playing musical chair, Sonia's appointment proves Rahul...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Mocking the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as interim president of Congress, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday said Gandhi's are playing "musical chair" amongst themselves.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:14 IST

Chhattisgarh: Locals form 15-km long human chain, organise...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day, security personnel, school students and locals on Sunday took out a unique rally, 'Meri Jaan Tiranga Hai', by forming a 15-kilometre long human chain holding the tricolour flag here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:13 IST

Delhi Gurdwaras to go green, will run tree plantation drive

New Delhi (India), August 11 (ANI): In a major green initiative, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday announced to launch a mega plantation drive to mark the 550th birth anniversary year of founder of Sikhism-Guru Nanak Dev, by planting one lakh trees in all historic Gurdwaras an

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:01 IST

Rahul to review status of relief operations in flood-hit Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will visit flood-hit Kerala on Sunday, will review the aid being provided to relief camps across his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is one of the worst-hit districts in the state.

Read More
iocl