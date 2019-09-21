Haryana: Vij predicts huge victory for BJP, JJP foresees chaos for ruling party

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surely win more than 75 seats in the 90-member House in the coming Assembly polls.

"The kind of support Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' got has left no scope for any doubt that we are going to win more than 75 seats in the elections," Vij told ANI.

"We had been waiting for the elections for a long time. We are ready to face the election even tomorrow. The BJP workers were never sent to the barracks. They are always ready to face the challenge on the ground," he added.

However, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala said that there would be chaos in the BJP after the distribution of tickets and many people will leave the party.

"After ticket distribution, there would be chaos and you will witness people leaving the BJP," he said.

"JJP will work for the people of the state and will work towards bringing development and change," he added.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the voting will take place for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

